Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.43 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

