Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

