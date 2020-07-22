Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

