Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys New Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $1,029,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

