Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $263.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

