Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $16,965,610,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $192,969,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $217,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $1,164.16 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $885.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,001.47.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,412,683.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $14,015,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.