Columbia Banking System (COLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,587 shares of company stock worth $127,004. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.