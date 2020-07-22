Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.90. Colony Capital shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 179,936 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $906.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 320,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 220,073 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 80,236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

