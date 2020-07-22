Morgan Stanley Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Equal Weight

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $216,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

