Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s share price rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.80, approximately 594,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,046,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

