Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

