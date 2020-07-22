Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

NYSE KO opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

