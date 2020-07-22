Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 190,082 Shares

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 190,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($26.18) per share, with a total value of £4,043,044.14 ($4,975,441.96).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 188 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,129 ($26.20) per share, with a total value of £4,002.52 ($4,925.57).
- On Monday, May 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218,337 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($23.04) per share, with a total value of £4,087,268.64 ($5,029,865.42).
Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,063 ($25.39) on Wednesday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 20.06 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,933 ($36.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,069.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,208.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($28.67) to GBX 2,220 ($27.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.84) price target (down previously from GBX 3,050 ($37.53)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.30) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,433.89 ($29.95).
Coca Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
