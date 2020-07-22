CMS Energy Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.97.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.14 on Monday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,307 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

