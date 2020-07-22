CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

