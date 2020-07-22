CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.64-2.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.64-2.68 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

