Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up to $37.02

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.99, but opened at $37.02. Cloudflare shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 186,036 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $210,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $78,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $354,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,906,574 shares of company stock valued at $379,410,618. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $69,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

