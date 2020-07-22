Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a PE ratio of -53.03. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $5,213,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $354,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,906,574 shares of company stock valued at $379,410,618. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 690,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 601,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

