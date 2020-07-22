Clifton A. Pemble Sells 14,720 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GRMN opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,365,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,467,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

