Clifton A. Pemble Sells 14,720 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GRMN opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,365,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,467,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
