City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Monday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CTY opened at GBX 334 ($4.11) on Wednesday. City of London Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.50 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 342.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.71.
City of London Investment Trust Company Profile
