Citrix Systems (CTXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTXS opened at $165.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $133.39. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $169.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $196,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,827.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

