Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $257.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 3,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $59,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,251.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $35,866.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $227,540.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,885 shares of company stock valued at $110,573 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

