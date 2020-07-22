Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Argus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

NYSE:CFG opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

