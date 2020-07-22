Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

