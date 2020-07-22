Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,080 ($37.90) to GBX 4,150 ($51.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,132 ($50.85) to GBX 3,093 ($38.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,740 ($33.72) to GBX 2,940 ($36.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,330 ($53.29) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,451.67 ($42.48).

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY opened at GBX 2,658 ($32.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,652.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,043.02. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.54 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($53.36).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.