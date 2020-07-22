Citigroup Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $82.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Crown by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.