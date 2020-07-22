Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $65.00 at Berenberg Bank

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $50.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of C opened at $51.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

