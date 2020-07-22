Citigroup Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $155.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.11. 59,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

