Citigroup Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

