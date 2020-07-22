CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of CIT opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

