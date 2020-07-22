CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE:CIT opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 783.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 143,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after buying an additional 1,152,140 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.