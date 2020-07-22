Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

