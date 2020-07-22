Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $302.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.45.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $284.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 60.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

