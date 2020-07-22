Cimarex Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,907 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 694 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,065,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 712,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

