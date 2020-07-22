Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.29. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

