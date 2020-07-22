Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by William Blair

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Shares of CB opened at $135.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.23. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

