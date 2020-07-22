Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $38,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,687.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,751 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 190.0% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 74,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Chubb stock opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

