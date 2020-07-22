Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

