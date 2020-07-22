Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.