Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 634.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 227,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 161.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

