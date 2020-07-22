Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Chevron stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

