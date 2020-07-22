Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

