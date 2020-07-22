Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS: CHKAQ) is one of 187 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Chesapeake Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.42, meaning that their average share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion -$308.00 million -0.14 Chesapeake Energy Competitors $10.10 billion $587.15 million 7.28

Chesapeake Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy Competitors 2673 9944 13594 454 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 64.50%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -96.80% -30.44% -1.53% Chesapeake Energy Competitors -49.27% -2.93% 2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy competitors beat Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.