Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at UBS Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.47.

Shares of CRL opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.13. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $201.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,819,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

