Chariot Oil & Gas’ (CHAR) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CHAR stock opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

