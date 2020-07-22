Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.10.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.60 million. Analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.