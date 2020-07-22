CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion.

