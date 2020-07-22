CEVA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,308 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 862% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $877.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CEVA from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

