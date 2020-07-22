CES Energy Solutions’ (CESDF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.35 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.85.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.