Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) vs. Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Financial Analysis

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Rosetta Stone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 9.03% 1.80% 0.54% Rosetta Stone -10.04% N/A -9.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Rosetta Stone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $824.10 million 14.18 $78.70 million $0.26 309.88 Rosetta Stone $182.70 million 3.21 -$12.96 million ($0.55) -43.42

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Rosetta Stone. Rosetta Stone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceridian HCM and Rosetta Stone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 2 6 7 0 2.33 Rosetta Stone 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $68.06, indicating a potential downside of 15.53%. Rosetta Stone has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.15%. Given Rosetta Stone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Volatility and Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Rosetta Stone on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

